College Sports

May 24, 2017 12:03 AM

APNewsBreak: Portman backs Mandel for US Senate seat in Ohio

By JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio's moderate Republican senator, Rob Portman, is throwing his support behind Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL') for U.S. Senate.

In a video posted early Wednesday, Portman urges Republicans in the battleground state to unify behind Mandel as he seeks to unseat Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

Portman says the 39-year-old Mandel is a Marine veteran and a fiscal conservative who can "get this economy moving again."

Portman's backing comes just a week after Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee) announced he wouldn't seek the seat.

The 64-year-old Brown is a veteran politician repeatedly elected by Ohio voters. But he's among Democrats viewed as vulnerable in 2018 after Republican President Donald Trump won their states.

Mandel is running a campaign self-described as Trump-esque. Portman could help him among traditional Republicans and independents.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jonathan Ledbetter thankful Georgia kept him with program after arrests

Jonathan Ledbetter thankful Georgia kept him with program after arrests 1:44

Jonathan Ledbetter thankful Georgia kept him with program after arrests
Jacob Eason talks about G-Day performance 2:37

Jacob Eason talks about G-Day performance
Jacob Eason discusses progress made over past year 2:16

Jacob Eason discusses progress made over past year

View More Video

Sports Videos