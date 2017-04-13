College Sports

April 13, 2017 8:48 PM

Arizona's Trier to return to Tucson for junior season

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier is returning for his junior season, bolstering what was already going to be a strong team.

Trier's decision was first reported by ESPN on Thursday.

Trier considered leaving early for the NBA after his freshman season and was suspended the first 19 games in 2016-17 for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Trier ended up being the team's leading scorer at 17.2 points per game and was the MVP of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Trier's return gives Arizona one of the nation's top lineups next season, with a mix of players from the Wildcats' Sweet 16 run and another strong recruiting class by coach Sean Miller.

Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen and guard Kobi Simmons both declared for the NBA draft after their freshman seasons.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jacob Eason discusses progress made over past year

Jacob Eason discusses progress made over past year 2:16

Jacob Eason discusses progress made over past year
Kirby Smart on Mecole Hardman working at receiver 0:34

Kirby Smart on Mecole Hardman working at receiver
Mecole Hardman switches jerseys from defense to offense 0:19

Mecole Hardman switches jerseys from defense to offense

View More Video

Sports Videos