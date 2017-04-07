Askew in control as Mercer tops Samford in pitching dual

Mercer employed "small ball" and quality pitching to near perfection in getting past Samford 4-2 on Friday in a Southern Conference series opener at OrthoGeorgia Park.
The Bears scored single runs in four innings and both teams stranded six runners each as Samford had nine hits and Mercer 10.
Ryan Askew improved to 4-0 after striking out seven with no walks in a solid performance. He threw 105 pitches in the complete-game win, his first complete game in 44 starts with the Bears.
Mercer led throughout, but not by much.
Alex Hanson and J.T. Thomas had two hits each for the Bears, who got run-scoring hits from Hanson, Thomas, Hunter Bening and Alex Crotty.
Askew finished strong, retiring the Bulldogs in order in the eighth and ninth innings. Samford was able to get the leadoff batter on base in four of the first six innings, but couldn't convert that into more than a run.
“It’s massive to start off any weekend series with the win on Friday," Askew said. "As a starting pitcher, if you can keep your team in (the game) on a Friday, regardless of win or lose, everyone is confident going into games two and three.
"My defense has been playing great behind me and I was able to go out there and eat up plenty of innings for my team.”
Mercer head coach Craig Gibson was thrilled with the performance.
“That was a great Friday-night effort by Ryan Askew," Gibson said. "We’ve got some unbelievable arms in this league with (Will) Gaddis and guys at UNCG and VMI, but I think our guy is as good as anyone. Needing only 105 pitches to get through this lineup in this park … what a great effort.
“It means a lot to open the series with a win. It takes a great effort. I’ve told our staff that Askew is a great guy to learn from. He may be one of the best guys we’ve ever had here.”
Mercer improved to 26-6 overall and 6-1 in the Southern Conference, while Samford fell to 19-11 and 2-2.
The teams play at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Georgia Tech nipped at Notre Dame
Notre Dame responded to Georgia Tech tying the game in the top of the eighth by scoring what proved to be the game-winning run in the bottom half for a 4-3 win Friday over the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech fell to 16-12 overall and 4-9 in the ACC while Notre Dame improved to 11-17 and 5-8.
Cole Daily opened the bottom of the eighth with a triple, and stayed there after a muffed grounder. J Johnson delivered the RBI single to right.
Georgia Tech tied it at 3 in the top half on singles by Coleman Poje and Kyle McCann, an error and fielder's choice grounder.
Trevor Craport led Tech with three hits from the leadoff spot, while Kel Johnson and McCann had two hits each.
The Yellow Jackets stranded nine runners, the Irish 12.
Bailey Combs, the Yellow Jackets' third pitcher, took the loss.
Game 2 is at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Big third lifts Missouri over Georgia
Visiting Missouri scored five runs in the third and maintained the lead for an 8-5 win Friday over Georgia at Foley Field.
The Tigers were more efficient, scoring three more runs on eight fewer hits than the Bulldogs.
Will Proctor led Georgia with a 3-for-4 night, while Cam Shepherd, Michael Curry, Will Campbell and Aaron Schunk each had two hits.
Harris had two hits for Missouri, which improved to 22-9 overall and 56 in the SEC.
Georgia, which won the opener 3-0 on Thursday, fell to 14-18 and 4-7.
The series finale is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Sun Trust Park in Atlanta.
Comments