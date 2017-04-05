Nevada man indicted on terrorism, weapon charges in Vegas

A Las Vegas man already fighting explosives and firearms charges is being sought on an arrest warrant after he was also indicted on terrorism and possession of weapons of mass destruction counts.
Nicolai Howard Mork's defense attorney, Nicholas Woolridge, expressed shock at the two new charges filed Wednesday against his 40-year-old client in Nevada state court.
Woolridge says his client legally possessed materials for targets that can explode when shot during firearms target practice.
Woolridge says the so-called "binary targets" are commercially available, and are not illegal under federal law.
Mork has been free on $220,000 bail following his arrest in December.
After receiving the indictment, a judge increased his bail to $8 million and said Mork will have to show the source of any funds he uses.
