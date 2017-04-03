College Sports

April 3, 2017 5:11 AM

Staley, triumphant Gamecocks returning to Columbia

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina's women's basketball team is returning to Columbia following their national championship win.

The school says fans can greet head coach Dawn Staley and her team at 4 p.m. Monday at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

The Gamecocks beat Southeastern Conference rival Mississippi State 67-55 in the NCAA Tournament championship game on Sunday night

As has become customary after one of the state's schools nets national championship win, a University of South Carolina flag is flying over the Statehouse dome, beneath the United States and South Carolina flags.

The tradition has previously taken place the day following a win. But after the Sunday night win, Gov. Henry McMaster, a South Carolina alum, tweeted "Let's raise the flag on the Dome tonight!"

