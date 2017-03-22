Wyoming reaches CBI finals with 74-68 win over Utah Valley

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase Pause

1:25 Making way for a new children's hospital

1:55 'You can never be content with crime,' says Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver