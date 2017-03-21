Plum scores 38 as Washington races past Oklahoma 108-82

0:56 Demolitions start at site of future Macon athletic field Pause

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

3:09 Elderly lady feared Fickling dogs would kill her

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:31 Warner Robins gets ready for new football threads

3:39 What is autism?