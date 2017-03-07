Mercer cruises past visiting Savannah State

J.T. Thomas, Charlie Madden, Jackson Ware and Conrad Cornell each drove in two runs as Mercer rolled to a 12-2 win Tuesday over Savannah State in non-conference college baseball.
Madden and Cornell led the Bears — who scored 11 runs in the first inning — with three hits each, while Alex Hanson had two hits. Nine Bears got hits and eight drove in runs.
Sawyer Gipson-Long, a freshman, got the start and the win, his first, throwing three innings. Four other Bears got time on the mound for the three-hitter, and the five combined for 13 strikeouts. Nick Spear fanned four in two innings.
Mercer improved to 10-3 while Savannah State fell to 6-7. The teams play at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Savannah.
The Bears return home for a three-game non-conference series with Bradley starting at 6 p.m. on Friday. Mercer visits Georgia at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Rain slows Georgia, stops Georgia Tech
The weather that led to the cancellation of Georgia Tech's baseball game at Kennesaw State eventually made its way to Athens to interrupt Xavier's visit to Georgia.
The Yellow Jackets and Owls were to play at 5 p.m., but the game was canceled around lunchtime.
Xavier scored four unearned runs in the third inning and led Georgia 8-4 after six when it started pouring at Foley Field and the game was suspended shortly after that.
The teams will finish that game at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with their regularly scheduled game to follow.
