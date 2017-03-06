Quinnipiac headed back to NCAAs after winning MAAC title

Aryn McClure scored a career-high 28 points to help Quinnipiac beat Rider 81-73 and win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship on Monday night, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Jen Fay added 16 points and career-best tying 10 rebounds for the Bobcats, who will make their second trip to the NCAAs in the past three seasons.
Trailing 27-23 midway through the second quarter, Quinnipiac scored 17 of the next 21 points over the next 7 minutes to take a 40-31 advantage on Fay's 3-pointer from the wing.
Rider got within 44-39 on Stella Johnson's runner midway through the third quarter, but then Quinnipiac (27-6) scored the next eight points to take control.
The Broncs (24-8) were trying to complete one of the greatest turnarounds in MAAC history. They finished last in the conference last season and were picked 10th out of 11 in the preseason poll.
