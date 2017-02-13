College Sports

February 13, 2017 10:46 PM

Texas St beats Arkansas St behind Gilder-Tilbury's 21 points

The Associated Press
SAN MARCOS, Texas

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury had 21 points, nine rebounds and six blocks, and Texas State held off Arkansas State 62-58 on Monday night in the only matchup this season between the two Sun Belt foes.

The win puts Texas State within a half-game of first place behind UT Arlington, Arkansas State, Georgia State, and Georgia Southern.

Nijal Pearson added 15 points for Texas State (15-9, 8-4).

Neither team shot well, with both hovering around the 40-percent mark, but the Bobcats finished with a plus-seven advantage at the free-throw line (18-11).

The score was tied at 53 when two Ojai Black free throws and a Gilder-Tilbury 3 gave Texas State a five-point lead with 1:42 left. A Donte Thomas layup for the Red Wolves (18-8, 9-4) cut it back to three, but two Gilder-Tilbury free throws effectively iced it.

Thomas was the single Red Wolf in double figures with 14 points.

