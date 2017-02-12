Georgia College upsets Tampa

The Georgia College baseball team finished off its series with Tampa in style with an 8-7 win Sunday.
The Bobcats improve to 4-2, while the Spartans, ranked second in NCAA Division II, fall to 5-1.
Georgia College scored in every inning from the second through the sixth after falling behind 4-0 in the first. The Bobcats took the lead with a three-run fourth on a Clayten Ayres double, a Wesley Wommack sacrifice fly and a Brandon Benson home run.
Juniors Brandon Purcell and Logan Mattix each had three hits.
The win marks the Bobcats’ first over Tampa since 2014 and the first at Tampa since 2011. The Bobcats host Embry-Riddle at 6 p.m. on Friday.
