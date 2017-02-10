College Sports

February 10, 2017 11:42 PM

Utah tops Cal 73-64 to sweep season series

The Associated Press
BERKELEY, Calif.

Malia Nawahine scored 16 points, Tanaeya Boclair had 14 and Utah defeated California 73-64 on Friday night.

Erika Bean added 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Utes (15-9, 4-9), who ended a two-game losing streak and swept the series season. Emily Potter had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double and blocked four shots to give her 203 for her career.

Kristine Anigwe had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Bears (17-8, 5-8), who had won two straight. Mikayla Cowling had 16 points and Jaelyn Brown 10.

Cal used a 16-4 run to lead 18-13 after one quarter but the Utes stormed back to outscore the Bears 24-11 in the second for a 37-29 lead. Cal closed within two in the third quarter but Bean had an assist and four points in a closing 7-2 run for a 54-47 lead. Utah then made 7 of 11 shots in the fourth quarter to hold off the Bears.

