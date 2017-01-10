Cook has a plan for Georgia Southern offense

Bryan Cook had an opportunity to head to Georgia Southern a year ago and passed.
It turned out to be a good move for the new Eagles offensive coordinator, who spent the past four seasons coaching the quarterbacks and B-backs at Georgia Tech. This past season, the Yellow Jackets were 9-4 and beat Kentucky 33-18 in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
For the two coaches who wound up as the co-offensive coordinators on head coach Tyson Summers’ first Georgia Southern team, it turned out to be not so good of a move.
After a 5-7 season in which the Eagles were twice held to fewer than 100 yards rushing — 52 by Appalachian State and 62 by Louisiana-Lafayette — and averaged only 224.2 yards per game on the ground, Rance Gillespie and David Dean were fired by Summers.
Cook’s hiring was announced shortly before the TaxSlayer Bowl, but he stayed with the Yellow Jackets through the bowl game. He signed a two-year contract with the Eagles for $245,000 per year.
Gillespie was making $80,535 and Dean $72,619, according to the Open Georgia.gov website, which provides the salaries of state employees.
“I just felt it was the time to do it,” Cook said Monday about leaving Georgia Tech. “At Tech, we were coming off a 9-4 year after winning 11 games in 2014. For me to be part of that and to be able to move on the timing was right.”
Cook’s addition likely means the return of the more traditional option look for Georgia Southern. Prior to working for former Eagles head coach Paul Johnson at Georgia Tech, Cook was the co-offensive coordinator at Cal Poly, another option team, for four years.
Summers made it clear the Eagles, who open the season Sept. 2 at Auburn, will continue to emphasize the running game.
“We still intend to be a gun option team,” Summers said. “We’ll certainly incorporate pieces of the flexbone. We’ll probably be somewhere between 70-30, 75-25 percent gun option to under center. We want to run the ball as our emphasis, but we will want to be able to throw it. We would like to throw it around 15 times a game.”
Cook said he knows what he wants his offense to look like, and he has a plan on how to go about it.
“I have a vision of where I want us to be,” Cook said. “I would like to be a no-huddle team. How fast we go from a tempo standpoint will be determined by the depth at each position. I know where we want to go with that, but how quickly we go with it I’m not sure. I think we need to get out in spring practice and see who we have.”
Cook said his first priority will be finding a quarterback to fit his system. His star pupil at Georgia Tech was Justin Thomas, who finished his career with 4,788 yards passing and 2,409 rushing.
“When we talk about an option offense, the quarterback can cancel a lot of guys out if he’s got the mentality to run for 100 yards every game,” Cook said. “You’ve got to have a guy who’s willing to run for 100 yards every game and throw for 200 every game. That’s a really important fabric to the offense, I think.”
On the current 2017 season roster, five quarterbacks are listed, and only one, Seth Shuman, saw any substantial playing time last year. He appeared in five games as a true freshman and completing 34-of-72 passes for 357 yards while running eight times for 39 yards.
Sophomore LaBaron Anthony played in two games, Ellis Richardson sat out as a transfer from Alabama State, junior Monteo Garrett is yet to play in a game during his career, and Shai Werts was redshirted as a freshman.
The Eagle’ coaching staff has been overhauled during the offseason. Offensive line coach Allen Mogridge resigned in order to join his college coach, Butch Davis, at Florida International. Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey resigned to go to Western Kentucky. Summers said defensive coordinator Lorenzo Costantini will also coach the defensive line.
Bob Bodine was hired away to coach the offensive line, while Juston Woods was hired to coach the wide receivers.
