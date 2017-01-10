Tigers-Tide II gets a place in the history of great games

1:07 SWAT team responds to reported Trinity Place shooting Pause

2:42 False call leads to SWAT team response

0:30 Scenes from Pendleton Homes where hammer attack happened

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

2:01 'They loved each other, and they died together,' says mother of slain Americus officer

1:30 Sheriffs ponder path to higher salaries

0:30 Video captures man stealing package from a front porch in Houston County

1:57 CaSandra Hamilton is well-versed in the tradition of Dodge County girls basketball

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility