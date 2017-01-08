ACC likely to move championship from NC again if law remains

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in? Pause

0:53 Macon-Bibb EMA braces for effects of winter weather

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility

1:13 Caleb Kelly cites preparation as key to win over Stratford

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.