Texas St uses 23-2 run to snap UT-Arlington win streak

1:12 Kirby Smart on Rodrigo Blankenship: 'Maybe he should've been kicking the whole time' Pause

2:27 Mercer falls to 1-3 in conference play

0:53 Macon-Bibb EMA braces for effects of winter weather

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

2:28 Rodrigo Blankenship wears helmet to interview again

4:01 Mercer earns first conference win