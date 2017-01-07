College Sports

Surratt, Hodge named AP prep football players of year for NC

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer
RALEIGH, N.C.

Lincolnton receiver Sage Surratt and Wake Forest linebacker Darius Hodge are the 2016 Associated Press prep football players of the year for North Carolina.

Surratt, a senior, earned nine votes as offensive player of the year from 23 sports writers at newspapers across the state in results released Saturday after setting single-season state records for catches and receiving yardage.

Hodge, also a senior, earned 19 votes as defensive player of the year after helping Wake Forest go unbeaten and win the Class 4-AA state championship.

Both players headlined the AP all-state prep football team for North Carolina released earlier this week, and joined AP coach of the year Reggie Lucas of Wake Forest as individual award winners.

