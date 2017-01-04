Mercer teams ready for home doubleheader

The Mercer women’s basketball team finished as the co-regular-season champion in the Southern Conference last season, and the Bears begin their conference road Thursday at home against East Tennessee State.
The game tips off at 5 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the Mercer men’s team, which hosts VMI.
The Mercer women’s team went 11-3 in non-conference play with losses to Georgia, Georgia Tech and Florida State. The Bears were 13th in this week’s CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top 25 Poll, which was released Tuesday.
East Tennessee State is 8-7. Mercer and East Tennessee State split their meetings last season with each team winning on the road.
The Bears host Chattanooga, which tied Mercer for the conference regular-season title last year and then won the conference tournament, on Saturday.
Ready to bounce back
The Mercer men have lost five of their past six games, including their first two games in Southern Conference play as they get ready to play their conference home opener Thursday.
The Bears are 6-9 overall, losing to Wofford (88-71) and Furman (71-69) last week on the road. The Keydets (3-9, 0-1) are winless in seven road games.
Beach schedule finalized
Mercer’s beach volleyball team will have four home matches in its 2017 schedule, which will include 27 matches.
The home matches will come in doubleheaders against UAB (March 25) and Coastal Carolina (March 29). Mercer opens its season March 3-4 as it takes on Jacksonville State, Omaha and Louisiana-Monroe at the Blazer Beach Duals in Birmingham, Alabama.
Nice honor
The National Soccer Coaches Association of America announced that the Georgia College soccer team received bronze status in the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award program for the Fall 2016 season. The awards recognize a total of 164 college and high school teams across the country for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game.
Home doubleheader
The Fort Valley State basketball teams both host Spring Hill on Thursday with the women’s game starting at 6 p.m.
Both Fort Valley State teams are 2-1 in SIAC play. The men are 4-8 overall, while the women are 3-8.
Shekiya Tarpkins of the women’s team was named SIAC women’s player of the week after scoring 31 points in a 71-65 win at Kentucky State. She also had six rebouds and four steals.
Another home doubleheader
Middle Georgia State’s basketball teams host Bethel in a doubleheader Thursday with the women’s game starting at 5 p.m. Both Middle Georgia State teams are 1-2 in Southern States Athletic Conference play. The men are 5-3 while the women are 3-5.
