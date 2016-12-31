College Sports

December 31, 2016 7:11 PM

UC Davis pulls away from Utah Valley 83-69

The Associated Press
DAVIS, Calif.

Brynton Lemar hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to help lead UC Davis to an 83-69 win over Utah Valley in its final non-conference tune-up on Saturday.

UC Davis opens Big West play Wednesday against UC Santa Barbara.

Lawrence Wright finished with 14 points and Chima Moneke and J.T. Adenrele each scored 12 for the Aggies (8-7). Moneke also had a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Aggies, who remain perfect at home (3-0), held Utah Valley to just 38.5 percent shooting and 8 of 23 from long range.

Jordan Poydras had 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting for Utah Valley (7-7), which has lost five of seven after a 5-2 start.

UC Davis began the second half on an 11-5 stretch to open a 16-point lead (50-34) with 16:16 left. An Isaac Neilson tip-in for Utah Valley cut it to 61-54, but UC Davis rallied for seven straight to put the game away.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jacob Eason talks scrambling ability, Liberty Bowl

View more video

Sports Videos