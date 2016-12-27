Penn State, USC enjoy Rose Bowl perks after turmoil

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases Pause

1:10 Mayor Reichert delivers inauguration address

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"

1:59 Faith conference brings thousands of teens to Macon

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: 'God don't like ugly'

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup