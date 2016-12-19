College Sports

December 19, 2016 11:50 PM

Rice holds off Northwestern State 100-93

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Marcus Jackson scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Connor Cashaw got his first double-double to lead Rice in a 100-93 win over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Egor Koulechov added 14 points, Marcus Evans had 12 and Chad Lott 10 for Rice (9-3). Cashaw finished with 13 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

The Owls scored the game's first 11 points and never trailed, shooting 59 percent from the field — 12 of 21 from 3-point range — and getting 23 assists to reach triple digits for the second time this season.

Northwestern State (5-5) trailed by as much as 20 midway through the second half but trimmed the deficit to 92-85 with an 11-3 run capped by a pair of free throws from Devonte Hall with 1:17 left. Rice hung on from the free throw line down the stretch.

Hall led Northwestern State with 22 points, Zeek Woodley added 20 and Josh Boyd 15.

Related content

College Sports

Comments

Videos

Jacob Eason on development in his freshman season

View more video

Sports Videos