Dalton scores 27 to lead Wyoming past Cornell 97-78

Hayden Dalton scored 21 of his career-high 27 points in the first half, Louis Adams had 15 of his career-best 24 in the second and Wyoming rolled to a 97-78 win over Cornell on Saturday night.
Dalton, who also had 11 rebounds, scored the last seven points as the Cowboys (8-2) scored 14 straight, capping a 33-9 run and led 56-28 at the half. They pushed the lead to 32 less than six minutes into the second half before Cornell (2-6) heated up. The Big Red shot 57 percent and made 14 of 17 free throws in the second half.
Jason McManamen added 15 points, 12 in the first half, and Alan Herndon had 12 as the Cowboys had a season-high offensive output in their first-ever meeting with Cornell.
Stone Gettings had a career-high 23 points, 16 in the second half, for Cornell, which hadn't played in 17 days. Troy Whiteside added a career-high 17 points and Matt Morgan scored all 16 of his points in the second half.
