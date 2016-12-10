Women's Top 25 Capsules

Breanna Richardson scored a season-high 19 points, Chinwe Okorie added 18 and No. 5 Mississippi State beat Southern Mississippi 72-50 on Saturday.
Mississippi State (9-0) never trailed, jumping out to a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs exploited their considerable size advantage in the post during the early run, with the 6-foot-1 Richardson and 6-foot-5 Okorie converting easy opportunities.
Southern Miss (7-2) cut the lead to single digits a few times in the second and third quarters, but couldn't hit enough shots to make things close. Brittanny Dinkins led the Golden Eagles with 18 points.
NO. 7 FLORIDA STATE 93, UAB 47
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Brittany Brown scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Florida State.
The Seminoles (10-1) broke to 11-0 lead and went up 20-2. Ivey Slaughter and Shakayla Thomas added 15 points each. Rachael Childress had nine points for UAB (4-4).
NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 91, SC UPSTATE 33
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Lanay Montgomery and Kristina King each scored 16 points for West Virginia.
West Virginia (10-0) has won 31 consecutive nonconference games. Brittney Delva led the Spartans (4-6) with 12 points.
NO. 20 SYRACUSE 109, NIAGARA 60.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Brittney Sykes had 23 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lead Syracuse.
Sykes was 9-of-16 shooting with three 3-pointers and moved up to eighth on Syracuse's career scoring list with 1,409. Tiffany Corselli led Niagara (4-5) with 12 points.
