South Carolina coach believes racial slur was used

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said he believes his players who said that a racial slur was used on the field at Clemson during last week's rivalry game.
Muschamp said Sunday that several of his players told him they heard it and "obviously, there was a racial slur" used in the game.
Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams alleged a Clemson offensive lineman used the slur as the teams briefly scuffled during warmups, but was unable to identify who. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said the next day after his team's 56-7 victory that his players told him it did not happen.
"I believe my guys," Swinney said. "That's all there is to say about it."
Muschamp was angry his players had to deal with that, but told them to act with class.
