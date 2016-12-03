Charlotte defeats Oregon State 69-66 in a see-saw game

Jon Davis scored eight of his 22 points in the final three minutes as Charlotte held off Oregon State 69-66 in a wild see-saw game Saturday night.
It was a game of runs on both sides, Oregon State going up 47-38 after a 19-2 run midway through the second half only to have Charlotte charge back into the lead with a 13-0 run. The contest saw nine ties and five lead changes.
OSU's Steven Thompson, Jr. missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left and Charlotte grabbed the rebound. Thompson shot 2 of 9 from 3-point range.
Andrien White added 19 points for the 49ers (6-2) and Anthony Vanhook had 10 in the first time a Power 5 opponent visited Halton Arena in two years. The game drew 5,366 fans.
"It was amazing; the fans showed up and I'm so glad they did. It was a great atmosphere and we're glad we were able to close this one out," Charlotte coach Mark Price said.
Kendal Manuel paced Oregon State (3-6) with a career-high 15 points in his second career start. Drew Eubanks and Thompson added 14 each. Leading scorer Tres Tinkle missed his third straight game with a broken right wrist.
Davis, who was 12-for-13 at the foul line, broke a 59-59 tie with 3:05 remaining with a pair of free throws and added two more at 2:43. He pushed the lead to 67-61 with a layup.
Manuel cut the lead to 67-64 with a 3-pointer with 53 seconds left and JaQuori McLaughlin made it 69-66 with a basket at 23 seconds left.
Oregon State out rebounded Charlotte 43-31, but the 49ers scored 25 points off 18 OSU turnovers. Davis, Vanhook and White each had two steals. Davis also had seven assists and Vanhook seven boards.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: After taking a week off for final exams, the Beavers host Savannah State Dec. 11 at Gill Coliseum.
Charlotte: The 49ers pay a visit to ACC foe Wake Forest Wednesday.
