No. 7 Xavier rolls to 85-55 win over North Dakota State

Trevon Bluiett scored 15 of his 23 points during Xavier's dominant first half, and the seventh-ranked Musketeers remained unbeaten with an 85-55 victory over North Dakota State on Tuesday night.
The Musketeers (7-0) opened with a decisive run for the second straight game. Sean O'Mara added 12 points and five rebounds, and Malcolm Bernard had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Xavier got up 30-10 during a 64-42 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday, giving up only 12 points in the first half — the fewest it has allowed in any half since the shot clock was introduced for the 1985-86 season. Against North Dakota State (5-3), the Musketeers opened with a 30-11 run and were never challenged.
Redshirt freshman Deng Geu scored a career-high 18 for the Bison, who trailed by as many as 36 points.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Xavier moved up two spots in this week's poll to No. 7, where it started the season. The Musketeers have a chance to make their case for another jump with a game at No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.
BIG PICTURE
North Dakota State: The Bison are 3-11 against ranked teams, with the wins over No. 13 Wisconsin in 2005-06, No. 9 Marquette in 2006-07, and No. 20 Oklahoma during the 2014 NCAA tournament.
Xavier: Sophomore forward Kaiser Gates moved much better in his second game back from surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee. He scored six points and had two rebounds in 14 minutes. Against Northern Iowa, Gates played 11 minutes, missed his only shot and picked up three fouls.
UP NEXT
North Dakota State plays at North Carolina A&T on Friday, ending a three-game road swing.
Xavier has lost both its games against Baylor — 69-64 during Chris Mack's first season as coach in 2009-10, and 75-70 in the third round of the 2012 NCAA tournament.
