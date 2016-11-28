1:26 Deputy rescues clerk from burning Circle K Pause

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

1:53 A halftime blackout slowed Macon County down, Dexter Copeland thought

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

1:44 Mercer welcomes Davidson for big non-conference game

1:00 $50 million downtown project

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump