November 27, 2016 8:37 PM

San Jose State overtakes Washington State in 88-76 win

PULLMAN, Wash.

Ryan Welage tallied 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and 10 boards and four Spartans scored in double figures to lift San Jose State over Washington State 88-76 on Sunday.

Brandon Clarke finished with 12 points and 10 boards on 6-of-10 shooting for the Spartans.

SJSU (2-3) led by six at intermission and jumped out to a 10-point advantage with two quick baskets to begin the second half. Washington State called a timeout to regroup, but never closed the gap.

Each time the Cougars (3-3) began chipping away at the deficit, the Spartans answered with more buckets.

Down seven, Washington State accrued five consecutive misses in one possession and grabbed three offensive boards in a row. But Clarke turned Hawkinson's last miss into a 3 by Jalen James at the other end, and pushed the Spartan lead back to 10.

