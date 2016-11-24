Guice runs for LSU-record 285 yards, No. 25 Tigers roll

1:12 Volunteers pack up Thanksgiving meals for Macon's needy Pause

1:10 Tattnall seniors enjoying bounce-back season

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

1:00 Mercer will have a new quarterback in 2017

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

0:46 Night club destroyed in fire, cleanup begins

0:35 Gunman shoots clerk through opening in protective glass

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt