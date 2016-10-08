Terrell helps lead W. Michigan past N. Illinois 45-30

Zach Terrell guided Western Michigan to four scores after halftime, including the dagger touchdown from the 2, to defeat six-time defending Mid-American West champion Northern Illinois 45-30 on Saturday night.
Justin Ferguson and Robert Spillane ended Northern Illinois' last two drives with interceptions.
Terrell threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns as the Broncos (6-0, 2-0 MAC) are 6-0 for the first time since 1941. They are bowl eligible and have a chance to crack The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time after receiving 76 votes last week.
Corey Davis (6 catches, 122 yards) and Jarvion Franklin (3-80) made spectacular grabs on the winning TD drive — Davis a one-hander as he fell out the back of the end zone (making it 31-23). Two plays earlier, Franklin was clobbered as the ball arrived, but the defender went sprawling and Franklin spun and ran another 17 yards for a 39-yard gainer.
The Huskies (1-5, 1-1) tried to win its second-straight game, making up a 14-0 gap and coming as close as 24-23 after halftime.
Comments