Top 25 Heat Check: Atlantic Coast Conference on rise

These are good days for Atlantic Coast Conference football.
The ACC matched the Southeastern Conference with six ranked teams this week in the AP Top 25 , the most for any conference. It's the most ranked teams for the ACC in 10 years, and the conference also has three teams in the top 10 with Clemson, Louisville and Miami. The SEC has three top-10 teams, too.
The AP poll voters have warmed up to the ACC and Washington, now in the top five for the first time since 2000. Heat check assesses the ACC's surge after a weekend when 10 ranked teams lost and five new teams entered the Top 25.
No. 1 Alabama (5-0)
On Sunday, the Crimson Tide got a verbal commitment from a linebacker named Dylan Moses from Florida who is rated by recruiting experts as one of the best four or five prospects in the country. There is just no end in sight here.
Next: at No. 16 Arkansas.
Heat check: Just right.
No. 2 Ohio State (4-0)
Curtis Samuel probably won't get into the Heisman Trophy discussion as long as J.T. Barrett is playing so well, but he is fifth in the nation in yards from scrimmage at 168.3 per game and is averaging 10 yards per touch as a versatile hybrid running back/receiver.
Next: Indiana
Heat check: Too hot. Aside from that Oklahoma victory, the Buckeyes competition has been soft.
No. 3 Clemson (5-0)
When it comes to postgame, on-field TV interviews, Dabo Swinney is an overwhelming No. 1.
Next: at Boston College, Friday.
Heat check: Too cold.
No. 4 Michigan (5-0)
The Wolverines first road trip of the season is to New Jersey, which has become Jim Harbaugh's recruiting home away from home.
Next: at Rutgers.
Heat check: Too hot.
No. 5 Washington (5-0)
The Huskies proved worthy of their hype in their first big test and are now clearly the Pac-12's best hope to reach the playoff. Still, that weak nonconference schedule is hard to get past.
Next: at Oregon.
Heat check: Too hot.
No. 6 Houston (5-0)
The rest of the American Athletic Conference is not registering the big wins it was last season, which could hold back the Cougars in a playoff chase.
Next: at Navy.
Heat check: Too hot.
No. 7 Louisville (4-1)
The Cardinals basically played even with one of the best teams in one of the toughest venues in the country. No reason they still couldn't be top five.
Next: Duke, Oct. 14.
Heat check: Too cold.
No. 8 Texas A&M (5-0)
The Aggies have gotten to 5-0 each of the last two seasons and finished 8-5. This feels different, but we're about to find out.
Next: No. 9 Tennessee.
Heat check: Too cold.
No. 9. Tennessee (5-0)
The Aggies this week and home for Alabama the next week. The Vols have already put a vice grip on the SEC East. The next two weeks are about bigger goals.
Next: at No. 8 Texas A&M.
Heat check: Just right.
No. 10 Miami (4-0)
For the first time since 2010, the Hurricanes will be the higher ranked team when they play Florida State.
Next: No. 23 Florida State.
Heat check: Too hot.
No. 11 Wisconsin (4-1)
The Badgers have been a good story, but an offense that ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten is going to make it awful tough for them to win the Big Ten West.
Next: No. 2 Ohio State, Oct. 15.
Heat check: Just right.
No. 12 Nebraska (5-0)
Hard not to glance ahead on the schedule and see back-to-back games at Wisconsin and Ohio State to determine Nebraska's season. But can we trust the Huskers to take care of business against Indiana and Purdue first? That Oregon victory is not aging well.
Next: at Indiana, Oct. 15
Heat check: Too hot.
No. 13 Baylor (5-0)
The Bears could find themselves in the top 10 having played one FBS team with a winning record after next week.
Next: Kansas.
Heat check: Too hot.
No. 14 Mississippi (3-2)
The Rebels losses are still better than a lot of other teams wins and pounding Georgia looks even better now.
Next: at Arkansas, Oct. 15.
Heat check: Too cold.
No. 15 Stanford (3-1)
Be careful judging a team off its worst performance, but, oh boy, was that a clunker by the Cardinal.
Next: vs. Washington State.
Heat check: Pass. Need a week for that to settle in.
No. 16 Arkansas (4-1)
Two home games to determine if the Razorbacks can have that breakthrough season under Bret Bielema. First 'Bama, and then Ole Miss.
Next: No. 1 Alabama.
Heat check: Too hot.
No. 17 North Carolina (4-1)
The Tar Heels coming out on the winning side of these crazy games, as they have done the last two weeks against Florida State and Pitt, takes a little getting used to.
Next: vs. No. 25 Virginia Tech.
Heat check: Just right.
No. 18 Florida (4-1)
It's not that the Gators aren't any good as much as they just aren't any fun right now. And they might not be all that good, too.
Next: LSU.
Heat check: Too hot.
No. 19 Boise State (4-0)
The Broncos could go the whole season without what you could call a signature victory.
Next: at New Mexico, Friday.
Heat check: Too hot.
No. 20 Oklahoma (2-2)
Another loss in the Red River Shootout to Charlie Strong could help keep Tom Herman away from Texas. So maybe it's a win-win with Oklahoma.
Next: Texas in Dallas.
Heat check: Too cold
No. 21 Colorado (4-1)
Beating bad teams resoundingly is what good teams are supposed to do, and the Buffaloes have done that.
Next: at USC.
Heat check: Just right.
No. 22 West Virginia (4-0)
The Mountaineers might have the best deep-threat receiver in the country in Shelton Gibson, averaging 24 yards per catch.
Next: at Texas Tech, Oct. 15.
Heat check: Just right.
No. 23 Florida State (3-2)
The Seminoles have had some key injuries, but there is no excuse for their level of talent to be playing this badly.
Next: at No. 10 Miami.
Heat check: Just right.
No. 24 Utah (4-1)
The Utes' three games against Pac-12 teams and BYU have been decided by a total of 10 points.
Next: Arizona.
Heat check: Just right.
25. Virginia Tech (3-1)
The Hokies moved into the rankings during an off week. The start of Justin Fuente's tenure has gone well, but hard to say Virginia Tech is the 25th best team in the country right now.
Next: at No. 17 North Carolina.
Heat check: Too hot.
Comments