Georgia Southern gets ready for nationally televised game

A season ago, Arkansas State walked away with the Sun Belt Conference title.
A year earlier, Georgia Southern did the same. During those two seasons, the two teams never played each other.
Now, they will, in a week, both teams coming off losses entering Wednesday night’s battle in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Georgia Southern was beaten 49-31 at Western Michigan last Saturday, while Arkansas State blew a fourth-quarter lead to Central Arkansas, losing 28-23 to remain winless this season.
With the Eagles looking to get back on track and the Red Wolves searching for their first win of the season, each team will be hungry in the nationally televised game on ESPN2.
“You are also talking about two teams that haven’t had the opportunity to play each other the last two years,” Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers said. “The two past conference champions sitting here playing against each other, I think it will be a good atmosphere.”
Summers expects the crowd to be out in full force.
“I know how they love football at Arkansas State,” Summer said. “I know the Arkansas State fan base will be chomping at the bit looking to for nothing better than to get their first win of the year versus Georgia Southern.”
While the Red Wolves have not been able to get a win this season, Summers isn’t taking them lightly. He says that it is essentially the same group of players that won the conference title a year ago. This year’s team has been faced with a tough schedule.
“When you start out your season at Toledo, Utah State and Auburn, those are hard things,” Summers said. “The players are the same players and the coaches are the same coaches that they are going to get rolling (with) at some point. We just hope that we have done a good enough job in our preparation that it doesn’t happen next Wednesday night.”
The game will not be a typical game for either side, being a mid-week game, after a bye week.
“I think the opportunity for it to be on a Wednesday night on (ESPN2) and the national broadcast game will bring a lot to it,” Summers said. “We are excited for the opportunity. But for us, it is like anything else, it's the next game on our schedule.”
Comments