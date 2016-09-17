Mercer cruises in own tourney

Mercer swept its own tournament by topping USC Upstate 3-1 in college volleyball on Saturday.
The Bears finished the weekend 3-0, defeating all visiting teams. They are 8-4 on the season with Southern Conference soon to start.
Paige Alsten was named as the tournament’s MVP and Tori Penrod was named Most Valuable Libero. Emily Krogman and Morgan MacGilvary were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Mercer’s five-match win streak is the longest since 2009 when the Bears won five in a row.
Mercer opens Southern Conference play on Friday at The Citadel.
