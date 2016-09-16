Defense keeps momentum going

When Bowling Green scored with 36 seconds remaining in the first half of the GoDaddy Bowl in December, it looked like a long night for Georgia Southern was going to get longer.
Something happened at halftime of that game, however, for the Eagles’ defense, and since that point, that unit has been very good.
The Eagles blanked Bowling Green in the second half, and the high octane offense did its job in a 58-27 win.
Now two games into a new season, Georgia Southern has yet to give up a touchdown giving up only three field goals in last week’s 24-9 win at South Alabama.
The Eagles (2-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) will be looking to extend that 10-quarter stretch of not allowing a touchdown at 6 p.m. on Saturday when it hosts Louisiana-Monroe (1-1, 0-0).
“I’ve been very impressed with their speed and with the playmakers they have on offense,” Warhawks head coach Matt Viator said. “What they do is tough to defend and tough to prepare for. I’m equally impressed, though, with their defense and the performance they had last week against South Alabama. They do a really good job of tackling and rallying to the ball.”
Georgia Southern’s 54-0 win over Savannah State in its season opener was its first shutout since 2012 when it blanked Jacksonville, but its defensive performance against South Alabama was more impressive.
The Jaguars were coming off a 21-20 win over Mississippi State, and expectations were high as they prepared for the conference opener for both teams.
South Alabama got inside the Georgia Southern 40-yard line seven times, reaching the 6-yard line twice, but only came away with three field goals. The Jaguars turned the ball over on downs three times and threw an interception in the end zone on the final drive of the game.
“I think we are playing hard,” Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers said. “I certainly think we are making mistakes that can be critical if we continue to make them, but I think we are playing hard enough right now not to let all of the mistakes get exposed.”
The Warhawks are coming off a 59-17 loss at Oklahoma. They beat Southern 38-21 in their opener. This game is the second of five home games for the Eagles, who play their next four games on the road.
Georgia Southern’s defense dominates the conference statistics, ranking first in points allowed at 4.5 per game, rushing per game (53.5 yards), pass defense (98.5) and total defense.
Louisiana-Monroe is fourth in total offense at 441.5 yards per game, but it is giving up 508 yards per game. Oklahoma skewered the defensive statistics with 692 yards of total offense.
Summers, who has been a defensive coach his entire career, believes his defense will continue to improve.
“The kids are playing together really well right now, and I do think we we’ve got depth, and those are the things that will help us as we go through the process,” Summers said. “As long as we can continue to control the run game the way we have the last two weeks ... it’s a long season.
“I’ve got a great deal of trust in these young men. We’ve got high standards for what we want them to be, and they’ve certainly got high standards of what they want to be.”
Comments