Florida St. volleyball player latest to kneel for anthem

Florida State volleyball player Mara Green is the latest athlete who has chosen not to stand during the national anthem.
Green took a knee before Wednesday's match against Florida. After the Seminoles loss in four sets, the senior read a statement that said she is unhappy with the racial tension, injustice and police brutality in the United States.
Green also added that she has had several family members that have served in the military and she has the highest respect for those who serve.
Coach Chris Poole said that Green told him of her intentions a couple days before the match. He added that he respected Green's right to freely express herself.
San Francisco backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to take a knee before a preseason game, stating it was to call attention to what he called the oppression of blacks and other minorities.
