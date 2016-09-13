Defense steps up for Eagles

Georgia Southern’s defense has gotten off to a strong start to the season, allowing just nine points through two games.
First-year head coach Tyson Summers and the Eagles hope that continues against Louisiana-Monroe at home at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
“They have bought into what we are trying to do defensively since me and (defensive coordinator Lorenzo) Costantini got here and what we are trying to add with a defensive mentality,” Summers said. “What we have done to this time is not giving up explosive plays.”
The Eagles opened the season with a shutout of Savannah State and followed that with a 24-9 win over South Alabama. The Jaguars were coming off a win over Mississippi State but were unable to find the end zone against Georgia Southern.
“I think our players did a nice job of keeping people out of the end zone,” Summers said. “We were able to hold those guys to three field goals rather than three touchdowns. It’s a different ball game if it’s three touchdowns.”
Louisiana-Monroe relies on the running game, much like Georgia Southern, Summers said. Entering that game, the Eagles have held their two opponents to an average of 53.5 rushing yards per game.
The Warhawks weren’t able to get 100 yards on the ground last week Oklahoma but racked up 325 yards in their opener against Southern.
“They are certainly going to feel like they got to run the ball on offense, and certainly with what we do here, that's what you gotta do to be successful, and that is what they are doing offensively,” Summers said. “They do a nice job with the quick passing game and some of the things they do with it.”
The Eagles’ strong start earned them two votes in the latest USA Today Amway Coaches top 25.
“I think it is a huge deal for our program,” Summers said. “It means the world to us to be in a place where we can feel considered in that point in time.”
Sitting at 1-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, the Eagles head into their final home game until late October. After Saturday’s game, Georgia Southern plays at Western Michigan, at Arkansas State, at Georgia Tech and at New Mexico State.
“We know for us that we got to be able to play 12 one game seasons,” Summers said. “We have got to worry about Louisiana Monroe this week.”
