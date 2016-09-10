Browning throws 5 TDs passes, No. 18 Washington beats Idaho

Jake Browning matched Washington's school record with five touchdown passes — two each to Dante Pettis and John Ross — and finished with 294 yards in the No. 8 Huskies' 59-14 victory over Idaho on Saturday.
Browning has helped Washington (2-0) to its highest ranking since 2001. After throwing for 287 yards and three touchdowns last week against Rutgers, Browning was nearly flawless against Idaho.
Following a fumble on the opening kickoff by Lloyd Hightower that was recovered by Washington, Browning threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Pettis on his first attempt of the game. He completed 13 consecutive passes at one point as the Huskies marched through the Vandals en route to a 35-0 halftime advantage.
Browning deferred to backup K.J. Carta-Samuels after the opening drive of the third quarter following his fifth touchdown pass of the day, an 8-yard strike to Ross that gave Washington a 42-0 lead.
Browning joined Keith Price (2012), Jake Locker (2010) and Chris Rowland (1973) as the only Huskies to throw five touchdown passes in a game.
The Vandals (1-1) kept it in reach in the first quarter. Kaden Elliss forced a fumble on a sack of Browning to give Idaho the ball in Washington territory. But after driving into the red zone, Jacob Sannon fumbled at the 1 after a hit from Jojo McIntosh, and Azeem Victor recovered to keep Idaho out of the end zone.
Washington scored 35 straight points afterward before the Vandals finally got on the board with a 20-yard pass from Matt Linehan to Trent Cowan in the third quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Idaho: Idaho lost its road opener against Pac-12 foe USC 59-9 in 2015. The Vandals' foray against Pac-12 opposition wasn't much better. The Vandals forced just six incompletions in 33 pass attempts by Washington. They'll face an even more pass-happy opponent in Washington State next week.
Washington: The Huskies' defense and passing attack are every bit that of a Top 10 team. However, the rushing attack has struggled in the first two weeks. Myles Gaskin has rushed for just 124 yards through two games after being thought of as a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate before the season. Idaho did not score against Washington's starting defense as backups took over in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Idaho: The Vandals will face a second straight Pac-12 foe in Washington State. They will make the short eight-mile trip to Martin Stadium for their first meeting in three years.
Washington: The Huskies host FCS Portland State in their final test before the start of Pac-12 play.
Comments