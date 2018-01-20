Clemson, Miami highlight Tech’s home football schedule for 2018

Georgia Tech’s first-ever game with Louisville, as well as home games with the teams who met in the ACC championship game, are the highlights of the 2018 football schedule that was released this week by the league.
The Yellow Jackets will meet the Cardinals on Oct. 5 in Georgia Tech’s first Friday game since meeting Georgia on Nov. 25, 1994. Georgia and Louisville have never played, even though the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014.
The Yellow Jackets (5-6 in 2017) have home games against ACC champion Clemson on Sept. 22 and ACC Coastal Division winner Miami on Nov. 10.
Georgia Tech’s other ACC home games are Oct. 13 against Duke and Nov. 17 against Virginia.
The Yellow Jackets have ACC road games against Pittsburgh on Sept. 15, Virginia Tech on Oct. 25 (a Thursday night game) and North Carolina on Nov. 3.
Georgia Tech was 4-4 in the ACC last year and went 3-3 against Coastal Division foes.
Georgia Tech opens non-conference games on Sept. 1 against Alcorn State and at South Florida on Sept. 8. The Yellow Jackets host Bowling Green on Sept. 29 and finish the season on Nov. 24 at Georgia.
Bowling Green was 2-10 last season; the Falcons and Georgia Tech have never played.
Alcorn State was 7-5 last season; the Brave lost to Georgia Tech 69-6 in 2015.
South Florida was 10-2 last season and defeated Texas Tech in the Birmingham Bowl. The Bulls have never played Georgia Tech.
Locker room renovations start: Georgia Tech has started a $4.5 million renovation to its football locker room, the first overhaul in 15 years. The project is being funded by the gift of anonymous donor.
The new facility will include modern visual displays, including a “great wall” that features new apparel and equipment and enhanced audio-visual systems to keep the players informed and entertained.
There will be a hydration station with water and sports drinks, a hydrotherapy area, with hot and cold tubs, to assist in recovery and rehabilitation, and upgrades to the locker room’s steam room, showers and restrooms.
The renovations began this week and are expected to be finished before fall camp begins in August.
Stansbury added to playoff committee: Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury has been named to the 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee. He will serve a three-year term on the committee, which picks the 25 best teams, ranks them for inclusion in the four-team playoff and selects other bowl assignments.
“I hope to give back just a little bit by serving on this committee and helping choose the very best teams to compete for the ultimate prize each of the next three years,” Stansbury said.
Stansbury played linebacker at Georgia Tech, graduating in 1984, and became the school’s director of athletics in 2017.
