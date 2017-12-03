Georgia Tech falls to Tennessee

The Georgia Tech defense once again kept them in the game on Sunday, but a shortage of offense kept the Yellow Jackets from getting over the hump.
The result was a 77-70 loss to Tennessee, the second straight loss for Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets trailed by as many as nine points in the first half and Tennessee led 35-29 at the half. Georgia Tech began to fight back in the second half and finally pulled within a point when freshman Curtis Haywood II made a pair of free throws with 2:59 left.
Tennessee answered with a couple of free throws to regain a three-point advantage and Georgia Tech could get no closer. The Yellow Jackets missed a couple of 3-pointers the next two trips down the court that would have tied the game, but neither fell in and Tennessee was able to pull away with sound free throw shooting down the stretch.
Never miss a local story.
Three who mattered
Georgia Tech center Ben Lammers: The senior did not have a field goal in the first half and scored only two. He finished with a team-high 17 and added nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Georgia Tech forward Curtis Haywood II: The freshman scored 12 points and was 6-for-7 from the line to help the Yellow Jackets stay in the game. Haywood added eight rebounds and six assists.
Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner: The sophomore scored a game-high 24 points, including three 3-pointers. But even more importance was his 9-for-9 at the line, which helped the Vols remain ahead. He added three rebounds and two assists.
Turning point
Tennessee took control with a 10-2 run late in the first half. The Vols went ahead 29-20 when Turner drained a 3-pointer with 4:03 left and took a 35-29 lead into intermission.
Observations
Freshmen can shoot free throws: The young guys aren’t melting under pressure at the line. Jose Alvarado, Haywood and Moses Wright were a combined 10-for-13 from the line.
Vols enjoy block party: Tennessee kept Georgia Tech from driving to the basket with its defense, which collected seven blocked shots, three of those by Kyle Alexander.
Turnovers all even: Georgia Tech and Tennessee were each credited with 14 turnovers. Georgia Tech turned those into 14 points, while Tennessee scored eight.
Worth mentioning
Jackson gets the start: Senior Tadric Jackson was back in the starting lineup. Best known for being the sixth man, Jackson has started two straight games in an effort to jolt the offense into action.
Nice crowd: There were plenty of orange shirts in the crowd of 6,514, but McCamish Pavilion was still heavily in favor of the home team.
Two 3-pointers for Lammers: Lammers hit two 3-pointers, his first two attemps of the season. The first one caught the rim and bounced high before falling through. The second one caught nothing but net. It was the second and third 3-pointers of his career.
Still no-go for Josh O: Although he was eligible to return after sitting out a six-game NCAA suspension, guard Josh Okogie did not suit up. His left index finger remained heavily taped and his only role was to rebound loose balls during warmups.
What’s next?
Georgia Tech plays at Wofford on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets then take 11 days off before returning for a home game against Florida A&M on Dec. 17.
Comments