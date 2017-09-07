Georgia Tech's head coach Josh Pastner is entering his second season with the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech's head coach Josh Pastner is entering his second season with the Yellow Jackets. Frank Franklin II AP
Georgia Tech's head coach Josh Pastner is entering his second season with the Yellow Jackets. Frank Franklin II AP

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s basketball team headed to China for season opener

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 07, 2017 5:00 PM

Georgia Tech’s basketball team will head to China for its 2017-18 season opener in Josh Pastner’s second season as its head coach.

That game, against UCLA on Nov. 10, will be one of 13 Georgia Tech games televised by one of the ESPN networks, including all four of the Yellow Jackets’ non-conference games against major conference opponents.

Georgia Tech-UCLA will be broadcast by ESPN at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. Georgia Tech’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup against Northwestern at McCamish Pavilion will appear on ESPN2 at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 28. The Yellow Jackets’ Dec. 3 home game against Tennessee (6 p.m.) and their Dec. 19 contest at Georgia (9 p.m.) will be broadcast by ESPNU.

“As usual, we have a very tough schedule, both in the non-conference portion and in the Atlantic Coast Conference,” Pastner said. “It’s going to be challenging, with many great opponents. As always, we’ll need to be perfect in our energy, effort and execution in order for us to have success, especially with this type of schedule.

“The exposure is very important. Every one of our ACC games will be televised. But for us to get exposure on the wider range, for everyone to see the Georgia Tech brand, it’s a special thing. It’s important that we play well and win those games as well.”

2017-18 GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date... Day.... Opponent...... TV

Nov. 10... Fri... vs. UCLA (Shanghai, China)... ESPN

Nov. 19... Sun... BETHUNE-COOKMAN

Nov. 22... Wed... TEXAS-RIO GRANDE VALLEY

Nov. 24... Fri... NORTH TEXAS

Nov. 28... Tue... NORTHWESTERN (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)... ESPN2

Dec. 1... Fri... GRAMBLING STATE

Dec. 3... Sun... TENNESSEE... ESPNU

Dec. 6... Wed... at Wofford

Dec. 17... Sun... FLORIDA A&M

Dec. 19... Tue... at Georgia... ESPNU

Dec. 22... Fri... WRIGHT STATE

Dec. 27... Wed... COPPIN STATE

Dec. 30... Sat... at Notre Dame... ESPN2

Jan. 3... Wed... MIAMI... RSN

Jan. 6... Sat... YALE... ACC Network

Jan. 10... Wed... NOTRE DAME... ESPNU

Jan. 13... Sat... at Pittsburgh... ACC Network

Jan. 18... Thu... VIRGINIA... ACC Network

Jan. 20... Sat... at North Carolina... ESPN or ESPN2

Jan. 24... Wed... at Florida State... RSN

Jan. 28... Sun... CLEMSON... ESPNU

Jan. 31... Wed... SYRACUSE... ACC Network

Feb. 4... Sun... at Boston College... ESPNU

Feb. 8... Thu... at Louisville... ESPN2

Feb. 11... Sun... DUKE... ESPNU

Feb. 14... Wed... at Wake Forest... RSN

Feb. 17... Sat... VIRGINIA TECH... ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 21... Wed... at Virginia... ESPN2

Feb. 24... Sat... at Clemson... ACC Network

Mar. 1... Thu... NC STATE... ACC Network

Mar. 3... Sat... WAKE FOREST... RSN

Mar. 6-10.. Tue.-Sat... ACC Tournament (Brooklyn, N.Y)... ACC Network/ESPN networks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why Georgia Tech will love Tobias Oliver

Why Georgia Tech will love Tobias Oliver 7:38

Why Georgia Tech will love Tobias Oliver
Northside's Tobias Oliver is ready for The Flats 2:50

Northside's Tobias Oliver is ready for The Flats
Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:39

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues

View More Video