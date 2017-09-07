Georgia Tech’s basketball team headed to China for season opener

Georgia Tech’s basketball team will head to China for its 2017-18 season opener in Josh Pastner’s second season as its head coach.
That game, against UCLA on Nov. 10, will be one of 13 Georgia Tech games televised by one of the ESPN networks, including all four of the Yellow Jackets’ non-conference games against major conference opponents.
Georgia Tech-UCLA will be broadcast by ESPN at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. Georgia Tech’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup against Northwestern at McCamish Pavilion will appear on ESPN2 at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 28. The Yellow Jackets’ Dec. 3 home game against Tennessee (6 p.m.) and their Dec. 19 contest at Georgia (9 p.m.) will be broadcast by ESPNU.
“As usual, we have a very tough schedule, both in the non-conference portion and in the Atlantic Coast Conference,” Pastner said. “It’s going to be challenging, with many great opponents. As always, we’ll need to be perfect in our energy, effort and execution in order for us to have success, especially with this type of schedule.
“The exposure is very important. Every one of our ACC games will be televised. But for us to get exposure on the wider range, for everyone to see the Georgia Tech brand, it’s a special thing. It’s important that we play well and win those games as well.”
2017-18 GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Date... Day.... Opponent...... TV
Nov. 10... Fri... vs. UCLA (Shanghai, China)... ESPN
Nov. 19... Sun... BETHUNE-COOKMAN
Nov. 22... Wed... TEXAS-RIO GRANDE VALLEY
Nov. 24... Fri... NORTH TEXAS
Nov. 28... Tue... NORTHWESTERN (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)... ESPN2
Dec. 1... Fri... GRAMBLING STATE
Dec. 3... Sun... TENNESSEE... ESPNU
Dec. 6... Wed... at Wofford
Dec. 17... Sun... FLORIDA A&M
Dec. 19... Tue... at Georgia... ESPNU
Dec. 22... Fri... WRIGHT STATE
Dec. 27... Wed... COPPIN STATE
Dec. 30... Sat... at Notre Dame... ESPN2
Jan. 3... Wed... MIAMI... RSN
Jan. 6... Sat... YALE... ACC Network
Jan. 10... Wed... NOTRE DAME... ESPNU
Jan. 13... Sat... at Pittsburgh... ACC Network
Jan. 18... Thu... VIRGINIA... ACC Network
Jan. 20... Sat... at North Carolina... ESPN or ESPN2
Jan. 24... Wed... at Florida State... RSN
Jan. 28... Sun... CLEMSON... ESPNU
Jan. 31... Wed... SYRACUSE... ACC Network
Feb. 4... Sun... at Boston College... ESPNU
Feb. 8... Thu... at Louisville... ESPN2
Feb. 11... Sun... DUKE... ESPNU
Feb. 14... Wed... at Wake Forest... RSN
Feb. 17... Sat... VIRGINIA TECH... ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 21... Wed... at Virginia... ESPN2
Feb. 24... Sat... at Clemson... ACC Network
Mar. 1... Thu... NC STATE... ACC Network
Mar. 3... Sat... WAKE FOREST... RSN
Mar. 6-10.. Tue.-Sat... ACC Tournament (Brooklyn, N.Y)... ACC Network/ESPN networks
