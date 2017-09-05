Despite huge effort from Marshall, Georgia Tech falls short in overtime

Georgia Tech did everything it wanted to do except win the game.
The Yellow Jackets dominated the time of possession and got exceptional debuts from quarterback TaQuon Marshall and B-back KirVonte Benson. But in the end it was a pair of costly turnovers that proved to be the difference in the 42-41 double-overtime loss to Tennessee on Monday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In the end, the outcome was decided by a two-point conversion in the second overtime. The Yellow Jackets opted to go for the win and ran a counter option with Marshall. But a defender went unblocked, and Marshall, who was stopped on the run, tried a desperate pass, which fell to the ground incomplete.
The Yellow Jackets’ defense was solid in the first half, forcing the Volunteers to punt on their first four possessions. But Tennessee scored on three of its five possessions in the second half and drove 93 yards with 1:29 left to tie the game.
Three who mattered
Marshall: Marshall carried 44 times for 249 yards and five touchdowns. The 249 yards set a program record for the most by a quarterback, and the five touchdowns marked a program record for the most touchdowns in a game. Marshall also completed 5-of-9 passes for 120 yards.
Benson: The sophomore carried 26 times for 124 yards and one touchdown. Benson picked up tough yards; his longest gain was 15 yards, and he averaged 4.8 per carry.
Tennessee’s Marquez Callaway: The Warner Robins product was targeted four times and caught all four for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on receptions of 10 and 50 yards.
Turning point
Georgia Tech’s J.J. Green was on his way to putting the game away with a long run in the final five minutes but was stripped from behind, and Tennessee recovered at its own 7. The Vols then went 93 yards in seven plays to tie the game with 1:29 left. The Yellow Jackets went back down the field but had a game-winning try at the buzzer blocked.
Observations
A night of firsts: The first completion by Marshall went to Ricky Jeune for 44 yards. The first punt by freshman Pressley Harvin III traveled 56 yards (about 10 yards of that was roll). The first turnover was a fumble by Marshall with 10:41 left in the first half.
Looks like old times: Georgia Tech dominated the time of possession. The Yellow Jackets kept the ball 41:27, compared to 18:33 for Tennessee.
Mistakes killed the Jackets: Georgia Tech fumbled the ball three times and lost two, and both of them were converted into touchdowns by Tennessee. After playing a clean first half, the Yellow Jackets were penalized four times for 37 yards in the second half, including a costly chop-block penalty that forced them to attempt field goal try that was missed.
Worth mentioning
Shamire Devine looked good at right tackle: The oft-maligned senior was a steady force up front. Seemed like a lot of plays went toward the 6-foot-7, 380-pound senior.
Shawn Underwood won the kicking job: The sophomore, who was Harrison Butker’s understudy a year ago, held off the challenge of freshman Brenton King to win the place-kicking job. The job likely will be an ongoing matter, as Underwood shanked a 45-yarder in the third quarter and had the game-winning try blocked.
What’s next?
Georgia Tech hosts Jacksonville on Saturday.
