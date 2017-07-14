Dedrick Mills and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets open their season Sept. 4 against Tennessee.
Dedrick Mills and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets open their season Sept. 4 against Tennessee. John Bazemore ASSOCIATED PRESS

Georgia Tech

July 14, 2017 9:18 AM

Countdown to football: Georgia Tech opens, closes season against SEC East

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.

The series continues as we break down Georgia Tech’s game-by-game schedule.

Sept. 4. vs. Tennessee (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Is this the Volunteers’ year? Well, we have been hearing that for a while. ... W.

Sept. 9 Jacksonville State

The Gamecocks have one of the FCS level’s best teams. ... W.

Sept. 16 at Central Florida

The only true road game of the first month of the season for the Yellow Jackets. ... W.

Sept. 23 Pittsburgh

The Panthers are better than most people know, but this should be a coin-flip. ... W.

Sept. 30 North Carolina

The Tar Heels aren’t as good as many people believe. ... W.

Oct. 12 at Miami

This usually has been a tough trip for the Yellow Jackets. ... L.

Oct. 21 Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons’ program is improving under head coach Dave Clawson. ... W.

Oct. 28 at Clemson

The Tigers might drop back from their championship level, but they’re still really good. ... L.

Nov. 4 at Virginia

It’s going to take Bronco Mendenhall time to get the Cavaliers rolling. ... W.

Nov. 11 Virginia Tech

Justin Fuente, on the other hand, is already doing big things with the Hokies. ... L.

Nov. 18 at Duke

It will be interesting to see if the Blue Devils can bounce back from a tough 2016. ... W.

Nov. 25 Georgia

The annual rivalry game caps an interesting season for both Peach State teams. ... L.

