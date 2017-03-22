Yellow Jackets’ strong play stifles Rebels, Ole Miss crowd

The students at the home campus always look for one player to taunt. Usually it’s the first player to fire an air ball.
On Tuesday, that player was Quinton Stephens, who missed badly on an early 3-point try. So every time the long, lean senior touched the ball, the Mississippi crowd would begin the familiar “air ball” chant.
That strategy backfired. Instead of intimidating Stephens, the catcalls provided inspiration. It wasn’t long before Stephens’ 3-point stroke was back and Georgia Tech was on its way to a 74-66 win over Ole Miss in the NIT quarterfinals.
“The best feeling is making the crowd get quiet,” Stephens said. “They just went silent. That was probably my favorite part of the game.”
Stephens, center Ben Lammers (20 points) and guard Josh Okogie (26 points) did a great job of keeping the crowd out of the game all night. Each time Ole Miss would seem to be getting a little momentum and each time the sellout crowd was about to erupt, Georgia Tech would come up with a basket —or a string of baskets — and stifle the Rebels.
“We kind of stayed the course, stayed on the attack no matter what,” Stephens said. “That one time they dunked the ball, and they were all hooting and hollering, and we got another dunk within the next five seconds. Plays like that are momentum shifters, and they kind of quieted the crowd. That’s the way we need to play.”
The Ole Miss win was only the third road victory for Georgia Tech (20-15) this season. It was not a fluke as the Yellow Jackets led wire-to-wire and rebuffed every Ole Miss challenge. Three times the Rebels had a chance to cut into Georgia Tech’s four-point lead, but each time they failed.
“We just came out with more energy and were able to sustain it for longer,” Lammers said.
Now the Yellow Jackets advance to the New York City, which hosts the NIT semifinals and finals at Madison Square Garden. Georgia Tech will play Tuesday against the winner of UC-Bakersfield and Texas-Arlington. The other semifinal will have TCU against the winner of Central Florida-Illinois. The final will be March 30.
“I feel like things are kind of lining up, falling into play,” Stephens said. “Things are happening at the right time. We’re getting hot at the right time, too. This road win is big and to play in New York … now were playing for a championship. That’s our mindset.”
There’s no question the Yellow Jackets had been beaten down by overuse by the end of the regular season. The grind of an ACC schedule and the lack of confidence in the bench forced head coach Josh Pastner to ride the regulars until they were ready to drop. It showed during the final two weeks of the regular season and in the ACC Tournament.
But since the Yellow Jackets have been able to get some fresh legs, they look more like the Georgia Tech team that knocked off North Carolina and Notre Dame and less like the one that got blown out by Syracuse on the last weekend.
“The team is jelling at the right time,” Okogie said. “We’re a good team, and we’re on a stretch to becoming a great team. We’re feeding on each other’s energy and having fun with it. I haven’t had this much fun since I don’t know when. You go to battle with them, and they’re going to battle with you.”
