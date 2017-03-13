Georgia Tech excited about chance to host Indiana

1:36 Upson-Lee's championship moment Pause

1:02 K'Hari Lane sets Georgia single-season passing touchdown record

1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

2:25 Dexter Copeland: Title talked about since last season

2:24 K'Hari Lane celebrates Macon County's championship

0:57 Macon County defense makes big stops in win

0:49 Morris sends Beach past Central into semifinals

1:05 Train derails in Peach County

4:46 Gregg Allman performs 'Midnight Rider' at Mercer graduation