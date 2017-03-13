Georgia Tech excited about chance to host Indiana

An invitation to the NIT may be a consolation prize, but it’s a pretty good one for Georgia Tech — for many reasons.
The Yellow Jackets will be hosting Indiana in the first-round game at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. It’s a game against one of the nation’s marquee programs and it’s a prime-time game. Consolation prize or not, it’s a great opportunity for Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner’s team to get some national attention for the program he’s trying to develop.
“We’re on prime time and on ESPN and playing a blue blood,” Pastner said. “I know there’s going to be other games on, but think of all the hotels and restaurants that have multiple TVs that ESPN on. We’ll be seen all over the country. It’s great exposure for our program.”
Indiana could have hosted the first round, but the program’s administration decided to pass since the students were on spring break. Thus, the game went to Georgia Tech, which jumped at the chance to host.
Ten months ago when Pastner got the job, he believed there was no way that the Yellow Jackets would come so far in such a short amount of time.
“You’d say there’s no chance,” he said. “We’ve come a long way.”
Now Georgia Tech (17-15) is one of 12 ACC teams playing in the postseason — 12 in the NCAA Tournament and three in the NIT. Although the competition may have prevented Georgia Tech from getting to the NCAA Tournament, it helped the program get ready to play against anyone.
“Our league is a monster,” Pastner said. “There’s no denying it. It’s great for our program and great for the continuation of what we’re trying to build here.”
The NIT game will offer seniors Quinton Stephens and Josh Heath one more chance to play at home. It will give underclassmen Ben Lammers, Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson to get another taste postseason basketball.
They’re likely to be fresh, too. The Yellow Jackets haven’t played since March 7. Pastner gave them Wednesday and Thursday off, held practice Friday and Saturday and gave them Sunday off. The team had a brief team meeting Sunday and practiced Monday.
“We’ll be well-rested,” Pastner said. “Our legs should be back underneath us. Those main guys will be ready to get it done.”
That’s good news since most of the Yellow Jackets were running on fumes. Lammers and Stephens rarely take a break; Lammers averaged 38.6 minutes during the past eight games and Stephens 36.8 minutes during the past seven games.
Indiana (18-15) will be making its fifth appearance in the NIT, the last coming in 2005. Head coach Tom Crean’s Hoosiers are especially dangerous on 3-pointers — and last week scored 95 points against Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana defeated North Carolina and Kansas, both No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, during the regular season.
“I’m a huge fan of Coach Cream. They’re really good,” Pastner said. “We’ll have to play maybe our best game of the year, but that what makes it fun.”
The Hoosiers are led by junior guard James Blackmon Jr., who averages a team-high 17.2 points and was named third-team All-Big Ten, and junior guard Robert Johnson, who average 13.1 points. Sophomore center Thomas Bryant averages 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds and was also a third-team All-Big Ten choice. Freshman De’Ron Davis is averaging 6.1 points off the bench, but played very well in the conference tournament.
Indiana has a Georgia connection in Freddie McSwain Jr. from Hinesville. The junior from Liberty County played two years at Neosho County Community College before transferring to Indiana. He played in 36 games and averaged 2.7 points.
Georgia Tech played in the NIT last year in head coach Brian Gregory’s final season. The Yellow Jackets beat Houston and South Carolina before losing at San Diego State. The Yellow Jackets have reached the quarterfinals in three of their past four NIT appearances. They lost in the final in 1971.
If Georgia Tech wins, it will meet the winner of the Georgia-Belmont game later this week. If Georgia wins, the game will be in Athens. If Belmont wins, the game would be at McCamish Pavilion.
NIT Rule changes: There are a couple of rule changes that will be tested during the NIT, the most noticeable being the reset of team fouls to zero at the end of 10-minute segments in each half. In each of these segments, a team will shoot two free throws after the fifth foul is committed. This is similar to the way the NBA is governed and does away with the one-and-one free throws.
The other change for the tournament is more technical. It resets the shot clock to 20 seconds instead of 30 seconds when the ball is inbounded in the front court.
