Georgia Tech gets to host in first round of NIT

Georgia Tech was rewarded for its unexpectedly successful season with an in invitation to the NIT for the second straight season. Plus, the Yellow Jackets received the bonus of getting to play a home game.
The Yellow Jackets (18-15) will play Indiana at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech got a chance to host, despite being a lower seed, because Indiana’s home court was not available.
“I think it’s great,” Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. “We have an opportunity to continue playing. We obviously want to play in the NCAA Tournament; that’s the ultimate goal. But in this day and age, the NIT is really hard, too. I mean, it’s really hard. To have a team like Indiana, one of the blue blood programs, that’s playing in your home court is really great for our program. To have postseason play is great in year one of this major rebuild job.”
Georgia Tech is 0-2 all-time against Indiana, the most recent loss in 2007 as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The winner will play the Georgia-Belmont winner in the second game, setting up a potential rematch between the Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs. Georgia won the regular-season meeting.
Georgia Tech played in the NIT last season and beat Houston and South Carolina before losing to San Diego State.
“It’s something to shoot for and fight for,” Pastner said. “The type of year we’ve had and as much as we’ve overachieved, we deserved the right to continue to play, and what a great opportunity to play at home against a blue blood, one of the elite programs in the country in Indiana.”
Georgia Tech began the season as the least experienced team in the country and was picked to finish next-to-last in the ACC.
The Yellow Jackets wound up going 8-10 in the ACC and finished 11th in the toughest conference in the country. Along the way, Georgia Tech beat four nationally ranked teams: North Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida State and VCU.
The Yellow Jackets had hopes of receiving a spot in the NCAA Tournament but lost three of their final four games and lost to Pittsburgh in the first round of the ACC Tournament.
The ACC got its most team ever picked for the NCAA Tournament with nine: ACC Tournament champion Duke, ACC regular-season champion North Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami, Louisville, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Joining Georgia Tech in the NIT are Syracuse and Clemson. The NIT field is divided into four eight-team regions and seeded. The final four teams advance to Madison Square Garden, which hosts the semifinals and final.
“I felt we earned and deserved it based on our numbers and who we beat, but it’s hard to get in that (NIT) field,” Pastner said. “There’s really no rhyme or reason. We’re fortunate to get in. We don’t take it for granted. I was sweating a little bit.”
