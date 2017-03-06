Georgia Tech

March 6, 2017 3:10 PM

Breaking down the ACC Tournament teams

By Stan Awtrey

North Carolina

Head coach: Roy Williams.

Seed: 1.

Record: 26-6, 14-4 ACC.

Opponent/time: Syracuse or Miami/noon, Thursday.

Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Syracuse, won 85-68; 0-1 vs Miami, lost 77-62.

Players to watch: Kennedy Meeks, Justin Jackson, Joel Berry II, Isaiah Hicks.

Tournament championships/most recent: 18/2016.

Florida State

Head coach: Leonard Hamilton

Seed: 2.

Record: 24-6, 12-6.

Opponent/time: Virginia Tech, Wake Forest or Boston College/7 p.m., Thursday.

Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Virginia Tech, won 93-78; 1-0 vs. Wake Forest, won 88-72; 1-0 vs. Boston College, won 104-72.

Players to watch: Dwayne Bacon, Jonathan Isaac, Xavier Rathan-Mayes.

Tournament championships/most recent: 1/2012.

Notre Dame

Head coach: Mike Brey.

Seed: 3.

Record: 23-8, 12-6.

Opponent/time: Virginia, Georgia Tech or Pittsburgh/9 p.m., Thursday.

Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Virginia, lost 71-54; 1-1 vs. Georgia Tech, lost 62-60 and won 64-60; 1-0 vs. Pitt, won 78-77.

Players to watch: Steve Vasturia, Bonzie Colson, V.J. Beachem, Matt Farrell.

Tournament championships/most recent: 1/2015.

Louisville

Head coach: Rick Pitino.

Seed: 4.

Record: 24-7, 12-6.

Opponent/time: Duke, Clemson or N.C. State/2 p.m., Wednesday.

Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Duke, won 78-69; 1-0 vs. Clemson, won 92-60; 1-0 vs. N.C. State, won 85-60.

Players to watch: Donovan Mitchell, Deng Adel, Quentin Snyder.

Tournament championships/most recent: 0.

Duke

Head coach: Mike Krzyzewski.

Seed: 5.

Record: 23-8, 11-7.

Opponent/time: Clemson or N.C. State/2 p.m., Wednesday.

Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Clemson, won 64-62; 0-1 vs. N.C. State, lost 84-82.

Players to watch: Grayson Allen, Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard, Amile Jefferson.

Tournament championships/most recent: 19/2011.

Virginia Tech

Head coach: Buzz Williams.

Seed: 6.

Record: 21-9, 10-8.

Opponent/time: Wake Forest or Boston College/7 p.m., Wednesday.

Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Wake Forest, lost 89-84; 2-0 vs. Boston College, won 85-79 and 91-75.

Players to watch: Zach LeDay, Seth Allen, Ahmed Hill, Chris Clarke.

Tournament championships/most recent: 0.

Virginia

Head coach: Tony Bennett.

Seed: 7.

Record: 21-9, 11-7.

Opponent/time: Georgia Tech or Pittsburgh/7 p.m., Wednesday.

Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Georgia Tech, won 62-49; 0-1 vs. Pittsburgh, lost 88-76.

Players to watch: London Perrantes, Isaiah Wilkins, Devon Hall.

Tournament championships/most recent: 2/2014.

Syracuse

Head coach: Jim Boeheim.

Seed: 8.

Record: 18-13, 10-8.

Opponent/time: Miami/noon, Wednesday.

Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Miami, won 70-55.

Players to watch: Tyler Lydon, Andrew White III, John Gillon, Tyus Battle,

Tournament championships/most recent: 0.

Miami

Head coach: Jim Larranaga.

Seed: 9.

Record: 20-10, 10-8.

Opponent/time: Syracuse/noon, Wednesday.

Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Syracuse, lost 70-55.

Players to watch: Davon Reed, Bruce Brown, Ja’Quan Newton.

Tournament championships/most recent: 1/2013.

Wake Forest

Head coach: Danny Manning.

Seed: 10.

Record: 18-12, 9-9.

Opponent/time: Boston College/2 p.m., Tuesday.

Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. Boston College, won 79-66, won 85-80.

Players to watch: John Collins, Dinos Mitoglou, Bryant Crawford.

Tournament championships/most recent: 4/1996.

Georgia Tech

Head coach: Josh Pastner.

Seed: 11.

Record: 17-14, 8-10.

Opponent/time: Pittsburgh/7 p.m., Tuesday.

Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Pittsburgh, won 81-52.

Players to watch: Ben Lammers, Josh Okogie, Quentin Stephens.

Tournament championships/most recent: 3/1993.

Clemson

Head coach: Brad Brownell.

Seed: 12.

Record: 16-14, 6-12.

Opponent/time: N.C. State/noon, Tuesday.

Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. N.C. State, won 78-74.

Players to watch: Jaron Blossomgame, Marcquise Reed, Avry Holmes.

Tournament championships/most recent: 0.

N.C. State

Head coach: Mike Gottfried.

Seed: 13.

Record: 15-16, 4-14.

Opponent/time: Clemson/noon, Tuesday.

Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Clemson, lost 78-74.

Players to watch: Dennis Smith Jr., Maverick Rowan, Abdul-Malik Abu, Terry Henderson.

Tournament championships/most recent: 10/1987.

Pittsburgh

Head coach: Kevin Stallings.

Seed: 14.

Record: 15-16, 4-14.

Opponent/time: Georgia Tech/7 p.m., Tuesday.

Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Georgia Tech, lost 81-52.

Players to watch: Jamel Artis, Michael Young, Cameron Johnson

Tournament championships/most recent: 0.

Boston College

Head coach: Jim Christian.

Seed: 15.

Record: 9-22, 2-16.

Opponent/time: Wake Forest/2 p.m., Tuesday.

Regular-season results: 0-2 vs. Wake Forest, lost 79-66 and 85-80.

Players to watch: Jerome Robinson, Ky Bowman, A.J. Turner.

Tournament championships/most recent: 0.

