Breaking down the ACC Tournament teams

North Carolina
Head coach: Roy Williams.
Seed: 1.
Record: 26-6, 14-4 ACC.
Opponent/time: Syracuse or Miami/noon, Thursday.
Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Syracuse, won 85-68; 0-1 vs Miami, lost 77-62.
Players to watch: Kennedy Meeks, Justin Jackson, Joel Berry II, Isaiah Hicks.
Tournament championships/most recent: 18/2016.
Florida State
Head coach: Leonard Hamilton
Seed: 2.
Record: 24-6, 12-6.
Opponent/time: Virginia Tech, Wake Forest or Boston College/7 p.m., Thursday.
Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Virginia Tech, won 93-78; 1-0 vs. Wake Forest, won 88-72; 1-0 vs. Boston College, won 104-72.
Players to watch: Dwayne Bacon, Jonathan Isaac, Xavier Rathan-Mayes.
Tournament championships/most recent: 1/2012.
Notre Dame
Head coach: Mike Brey.
Seed: 3.
Record: 23-8, 12-6.
Opponent/time: Virginia, Georgia Tech or Pittsburgh/9 p.m., Thursday.
Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Virginia, lost 71-54; 1-1 vs. Georgia Tech, lost 62-60 and won 64-60; 1-0 vs. Pitt, won 78-77.
Players to watch: Steve Vasturia, Bonzie Colson, V.J. Beachem, Matt Farrell.
Tournament championships/most recent: 1/2015.
Louisville
Head coach: Rick Pitino.
Seed: 4.
Record: 24-7, 12-6.
Opponent/time: Duke, Clemson or N.C. State/2 p.m., Wednesday.
Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Duke, won 78-69; 1-0 vs. Clemson, won 92-60; 1-0 vs. N.C. State, won 85-60.
Players to watch: Donovan Mitchell, Deng Adel, Quentin Snyder.
Tournament championships/most recent: 0.
Duke
Head coach: Mike Krzyzewski.
Seed: 5.
Record: 23-8, 11-7.
Opponent/time: Clemson or N.C. State/2 p.m., Wednesday.
Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Clemson, won 64-62; 0-1 vs. N.C. State, lost 84-82.
Players to watch: Grayson Allen, Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard, Amile Jefferson.
Tournament championships/most recent: 19/2011.
Virginia Tech
Head coach: Buzz Williams.
Seed: 6.
Record: 21-9, 10-8.
Opponent/time: Wake Forest or Boston College/7 p.m., Wednesday.
Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Wake Forest, lost 89-84; 2-0 vs. Boston College, won 85-79 and 91-75.
Players to watch: Zach LeDay, Seth Allen, Ahmed Hill, Chris Clarke.
Tournament championships/most recent: 0.
Virginia
Head coach: Tony Bennett.
Seed: 7.
Record: 21-9, 11-7.
Opponent/time: Georgia Tech or Pittsburgh/7 p.m., Wednesday.
Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Georgia Tech, won 62-49; 0-1 vs. Pittsburgh, lost 88-76.
Players to watch: London Perrantes, Isaiah Wilkins, Devon Hall.
Tournament championships/most recent: 2/2014.
Syracuse
Head coach: Jim Boeheim.
Seed: 8.
Record: 18-13, 10-8.
Opponent/time: Miami/noon, Wednesday.
Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Miami, won 70-55.
Players to watch: Tyler Lydon, Andrew White III, John Gillon, Tyus Battle,
Tournament championships/most recent: 0.
Miami
Head coach: Jim Larranaga.
Seed: 9.
Record: 20-10, 10-8.
Opponent/time: Syracuse/noon, Wednesday.
Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Syracuse, lost 70-55.
Players to watch: Davon Reed, Bruce Brown, Ja’Quan Newton.
Tournament championships/most recent: 1/2013.
Wake Forest
Head coach: Danny Manning.
Seed: 10.
Record: 18-12, 9-9.
Opponent/time: Boston College/2 p.m., Tuesday.
Regular-season results: 2-0 vs. Boston College, won 79-66, won 85-80.
Players to watch: John Collins, Dinos Mitoglou, Bryant Crawford.
Tournament championships/most recent: 4/1996.
Georgia Tech
Head coach: Josh Pastner.
Seed: 11.
Record: 17-14, 8-10.
Opponent/time: Pittsburgh/7 p.m., Tuesday.
Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. Pittsburgh, won 81-52.
Players to watch: Ben Lammers, Josh Okogie, Quentin Stephens.
Tournament championships/most recent: 3/1993.
Clemson
Head coach: Brad Brownell.
Seed: 12.
Record: 16-14, 6-12.
Opponent/time: N.C. State/noon, Tuesday.
Regular-season results: 1-0 vs. N.C. State, won 78-74.
Players to watch: Jaron Blossomgame, Marcquise Reed, Avry Holmes.
Tournament championships/most recent: 0.
N.C. State
Head coach: Mike Gottfried.
Seed: 13.
Record: 15-16, 4-14.
Opponent/time: Clemson/noon, Tuesday.
Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Clemson, lost 78-74.
Players to watch: Dennis Smith Jr., Maverick Rowan, Abdul-Malik Abu, Terry Henderson.
Tournament championships/most recent: 10/1987.
Pittsburgh
Head coach: Kevin Stallings.
Seed: 14.
Record: 15-16, 4-14.
Opponent/time: Georgia Tech/7 p.m., Tuesday.
Regular-season results: 0-1 vs. Georgia Tech, lost 81-52.
Players to watch: Jamel Artis, Michael Young, Cameron Johnson
Tournament championships/most recent: 0.
Boston College
Head coach: Jim Christian.
Seed: 15.
Record: 9-22, 2-16.
Opponent/time: Wake Forest/2 p.m., Tuesday.
Regular-season results: 0-2 vs. Wake Forest, lost 79-66 and 85-80.
Players to watch: Jerome Robinson, Ky Bowman, A.J. Turner.
Tournament championships/most recent: 0.
