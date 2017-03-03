Georgia Tech faces tough finishing game at Syracuse

There could be a tougher way for Georgia Tech’s basketball team to finish the ACC’s regular season, but not by much.
The Yellow Jackets, who badly need another win to help advance their dreams of a bid to the NCAA Tournament, finish up at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game is at the Carrier Dome, where Syracuse has lost one conference game this season (to Louisville in overtime) and where the Orange will observe senior day. Syracuse did not play a game earlier this week and will be well-rested.
Georgia Tech is 17-13 overall and 8-9 in the ACC. A win would put the Yellow Jackets at .500 in the conference for the first time since 2006-07, and while there’s no guarantee it will be sufficient to gain an NCAA invitation, it certainly can’t hurt.
“It’s a big-time game. That’s all you can ask for,” Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. “I really believe eight wins in the ACC should put you in the NCAA Tournament. Look at our wins — and in this league, there’s something to be said for that.”
Georgia Tech does have a resume of good wins — North Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida State and VCU. The list also includes Syracuse, which it defeated Jan. 19 at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets had trouble late in the game against the Syracuse pressure but hung on for a 71-65 win.
The Orange aren’t exactly sprinting to the finish line. Head coach Jim Boeheim’s team has lost four of its past five games, the win coming against Duke. The problem has been poor shooting as Syracuse has shot 40 percent less in three of those games.
Georgia Tech isn’t exactly the greatest shooting team, either. But Yellow Jackets have been at 45 percent or better in their past five games.
“We’re going to have to do a great job,” Pastner said. “It’s the Carrier Dome, and it’s a different backdrop. Who knows, we may go there and shoot the daylights out of it, because in every other backdrop we haven’t shot the daylights out of it.”
The outcome will have an effect on who Georgia Tech will meet in next week’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, New York. If the Yellow Jackets win and finish with nine ACC victories, they would tie for ninth place. It there is a two-way tie with Syracuse. Georgia Tech would win the tiebreaker based on its two head-to-head wins over the Orange.
If the Yellow Jackets win and finish tied with Wake Forest, which finishes at Virginia Tech, and Syracuse, they also will earn the No. 9 seed. The three-team tiebreaker is the record against the other two teams, and Georgia Tech would be 2-1. Wake Forest, which beat Georgia Tech and lost to Syracuse, would be 1-1 in that scenario and get the 10th seed, with Syracuse falling to No. 11 at 1-2.
If Georgia Tech loses to Syracuse, the Yellow Jackets will be the No. 11 seed in the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets would lose a tiebreaker with Wake Forest because of the Demon Deacons’ win Feb. 4. The No. 11 seed opens against the No. 14 seed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Hopefully we can carry the energy up to Syracuse and into the ACC Tournament,” center Ben Lammers said.
Josh Okogie said, “I think we’re going to go (to Syracuse) with the same intensity we’ve had these last 17 ACC games. We’re going in to play as hard as we can, play for each other and move the ball. We hang our hats on defense, so we’ll defend our butts off, and the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
ACC Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
North Carolina
13
4
25
6
Notre Dame
12
5
23
7
Duke
11
6
23
7
Louisville
11
6
23
7
Florida St.
11
6
23
7
Virginia Tech
10
7
21
8
Virginia
10
7
20
9
Miami
10
7
20
9
Syracuse
9
8
17
13
Wake Forest
8
9
17
12
Georgia Tech
8
9
17
13
Clemson
5
12
15
14
Pittsburgh
4
13
15
15
NC State
4
14
15
16
Boston College
2
15
9
21
Saturday
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
