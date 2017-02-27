Pastner pleased with Stephens’ growth

1:29 Tamica Sneed came from Lamar County and has watched Peach County's winning tradition continue. Pause

1:48 Tobias Oliver didn't go to the Georgia Tech-Georgia game for one reason: location

2:15 Senior Eboni Steele is part of a team where closeness has helped with adjustments.

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

1:18 "She was trying to get away from him," stabbing victim's brother says

1:34 Macon children reach out to Islamic Center of Macon

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry