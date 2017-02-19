Georgia Tech holds off Syracuse

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner repeatedly has said this season that his team’s margin for error is zero. The Yellow Jackets proved that Sunday when they nearly blew a 13-point second-half lead against Syracuse.
The Yellow Jackets led by 13 with 3:21 left but began having trouble against the Syracuse pressure. The lead began to dry up and was down to two points after Tadric Jackson missed a field goal, giving Syracuse a chance to tie or take the lead.
But Orange forward Tyler Roberson was called for throwing an elbow on a pick away from the ball. Georgia Tech’s Josh Heath went to the line with 15.5 seconds left and made a pair of free throws to give the Yellow Jackets a four-point lead.
Syracuse never scored again, and Georgia Tech held on for the 71-65 win. It broke a two-game losing streak to Syracuse.
The victory keeps the dream of an NCAA bid alive for the Yellow Jackets, now 16-11 and 7-7 in the ACC. Syracuse lost its third straight and is 16-12 and 8-7 and faces games this week against Duke and Louisville.
The Georgia Tech offense was led by center Ben Lammers with 23 points and Jackson with 20, 15 of those in the second half.
ACC Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
North Carolina
11
3
23
5
Duke
10
4
22
5
Louisville
10
4
22
5
Notre Dame
10
5
21
7
Florida St.
9
5
21
6
Virginia
8
6
18
8
Miami
8
6
18
8
Syracuse
8
7
16
12
Virginia Tech
7
7
18
8
Georgia Tech
7
7
16
11
Wake Forest
6
9
15
12
Pittsburgh
4
10
15
12
Clemson
4
10
14
12
NC State
3
12
14
14
Boston College
2
12
9
18
