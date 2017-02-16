Hitting strong, pitching a question for Georgia Tech in 2017

1:16 Winning a big game at Dublin doesn't happen often Pause

4:51 Action was not a problem with Washington County and Dublin in the region title game thriller.

0:48 Woman's body found in Macon home, violent crimes unit probes

3:03 Man tells judge he was with wrong crowd. Judge tells man to look in the mirror

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:40 Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire

0:26 School bus driver accused of kissing special needs student on his bus

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."